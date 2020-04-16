RESTAURANT OPENINGS: Bergen County Eateries Fire Up Grills Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Although the COVID-19 pandemic has forced countless businesses closed, others remain steadfast in their commitment to opening.

Three Bergen County eateries are firing up their grills -- although only for takeout and delivery.

Hot Kebabs City in East Rutherford opened earlier this month and are serving kebabs and more Middle Eastern cuisine. Owner Irfan Avci reportedly owns several other halal restaurants in the area.

Formerly GMK cakes, Florentina's opened last February in Northvale, BoozyBurbs reports. Currently under renovations, Florentina's specializes in custom peanut and tree nut-free cakes, cupcakes and cookies.

Mexican food truck Bro-Ritos opened its first brick and mortar store on Main Street in Hackensack this week.

Meanwhile, several other eateries have announced plans to open amid the coronavirus crisis. Mathew's Diner in Bergenfield, for example, will soon be replaced by the Brownstone Diner, according to signage at the S. Washington Avenue location.

Popular Taiwanese chain Quickly will also be coming to Bergenfield, according to signage at the Foster Village Shopping Center.

Kebab Paradise, with locations in Lake Hiawatha and Randolph, says a Teaneck location is in the works, however, that will be delayed due to the ongoing health pandemic. The eatery serves all things halal, including Kababs, burgers, gyro platters and more.

