Restaurant All About Lasagna Opens In North Bergen

Cecilia Levine
Lasagna Loca
Lasagna Loca Photo Credit: Lasagna Loca

Calling all lasagna lovers! An all new lasagna restaurant has opened in North Bergen.

Lasagna Loca, located on the Bergen Turnpike, offers a variety of lasagna classics.

"We believe in our concept of personal lasagna place where lasagna lovers can just get personal lasagna of different varieties in one place," the website reads.

Ground beef, chicken, shrimp, eggplant, spinach & ricotta are offered between $12 and $14. A lasagna burger is also available.

Lasagna Loca, 4305 Bergen Tpke., North Bergen

