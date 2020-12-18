Report: GNC Closes Additional 40 New Jersey Stores

After filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in June, GNC has announced closures of an additional 40 stores.

The nutritional supplement company had originally planned on closing just 10 stores.

According to NJ.com, the following 50 stores have either closed, or will soon:

Blackwood, Gloucester Premium Outlets

Bridgewater, Bridgewater Commons

Cinnaminson, The Shoppes At Cinnaminson

Closter, Heidenberg Plaza

Delran, Hartford Corners

Denville, The Shoppes At Union Hill

Denville, Diamond Spring Road

Deptford, Deptford Mall

East Hanover, Hanover Commons

East Rutherford, American Dream Mall

Eatontown, Monmouth Mall

Edison, Menlo Park Mall

Fort Lee, Washington Bridge Plaza

Gibbstown, Harmony Road

Hazlet, Bayshore Plaza

Hillsborough, Hillsborough Centre

Pennington, Hopewell Crossing Shopping Center

Jersey City, Hudson Mall

Jersey City, International Financial Center

Lawrenceville, Quaker Bridge Mall

Livingston Livingston Mall

Lumberton, Lumberton Plaza

Lyndhurst, Veterans Square

Manahawkin, Stafford Square Mall

Manasquan, The Wall Towne Center

Marlboro, Brooks Edge Plaza

Mays Landing, Hamilton Mall

Medford, Sharps Run Shopping Center

Middletown, Town Brook Commons

Montague, Tri-State Mall

Oakland, Copper Tree Plaza

Old Bridge, The Shoppes At Old Bridge

Paramus, Paramus Park Mall

Parsippany, Arlington Plaza

Pennsville, Pennsville Marketplace

Pompton Plains, Plaza 23

Princeton, MarketFair

Sewell, Mill Pond Village

Short Hills, Mall at Short Hills

Toms River, Ocean County Mall

Toms River, Tri-City Plaza

Turnersville, Cross Keys Commons

Vineland, Cumberland Mall

Waretown, Waretown Town Center

Watchung, Blue Star Shopping Center

Wayne, Plaza Square

Wayne, Willowbrook Mall

West Berlin, Berlin Circle Plaza Shopping Center

Willingboro, Willingsboro Plaza

The company's website says there are currently 70 GNC stores in New Jersey.

