Regal Cinemas Closing 2 NJ Locations

Cecilia Levine
Regal Cinema Mays Landing
Regal Cinema Mays Landing Photo Credit: Google Maps

Two New Jersey Regal Cinemas locations will shutter after parent company Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Cineworld in a new bankruptcy filing this week announced it would be rejecting the leases of 39 theaters closing in the US, helping to save $22 million a year.

The New Jersey locations closing are at the Regal Hamilton Commons in Mays Landing, and the Regal Pohatcong in Phillipsburg.

Click here for the full list of Regal Cinemas closures.

