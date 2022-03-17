RECOGNIZE HIM? Video Shows Man Snatching M&M Display From Warren County Candy Shop: Police

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man who was caught on surveillance footage stealing an M&M character display from the front of a Warren County candy shop.

A 14-second clip shows the man heading eastbound on Main Street before taking the yellow M&M display from the front of Tracy’s Candy Shoppe at 210 Main St. around 1 a.m. on Saturday, March 12, Hackettstown Police said in a release on Wednesday, March 16.

The man then continues walking eastbound on Main Street.

Meanwhile, the candy shop’s Facebook page shared the footage alongside a heartfelt plea:

“If anyone knows this guy or where my buddy is, please contact me,” the post says.

Anyone with information about the thief’s identity is asked to call the Hackettstown Police Department at 908-852-3300.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.