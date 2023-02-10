Recall Issued For Swivel Chairs Due To Fall, Injury Hazards

A swivel chair brand is being recalled due to fall and injury hazards.

IKEA and the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced that the leg base of the ODGER swivel chair in the anthracite color (dark tone of gray) can break, posing fall and injury hazards.

The approximately 12,000 recalled chairs have the date stamps before and including 2221 (22 stands for the year, and 21 stands for the week the product was produced), IKEA said.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chairs and return any chair bearing that date stamp to any IKEA store or contact IKEA for instructions on how to dispose of the chair to receive a full refund. Proof of purchase (receipt) is not required.

The name and date stamp of the product can be found underneath the seat, molded in the material of the chair.

For more information, visit www.IKEA.ae or contact IKEA toll-free at 80045321.

