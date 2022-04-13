Recall Issued For Organic Popcorn Sold At Regional Supermarkets

A company has recalled packages of popcorn that were sold at supermarkets across the region.

Snak King announced on Tuesday, April 12, that it is recalling some of its five-ounce packages of "O Organics Sea Salt Organic Popcorn" because the products may be cross-contaminated with an undeclared milk allergen.

The recalled products have "Best if Used By" dates of 9/24/2022 and 9/25/2022.

The producets come in a flexible package with a "Best if Used By" date located on the front, upper right=hand side of the package, the company reported. The UPC number is 079893 403038.

Snak King said the recalled products were sold in:

New York

Connecticut

New Jersey

Maryland

Pennsylvania

Virginia

Washington DC

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

California

Hawaii

Nevada

Oregon

Washington

Alaska

Idaho

The products were sold in the following stores:

ACME

Safeway

King's

Balducci's

Jewel-Osco

Andronico's Community Markets

Vons

Pak 'N Save

Albertsons

Eagle

Carrs-Safeway

Haggen

Pavilions

Snak King said it has not received any reports of illnesses linked to the recalled products.

The company urged customers not to eat the recalled products and to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Those who have questions can call Snak King at 626-363-7711.

