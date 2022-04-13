Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

Recall Issued For Organic Popcorn Sold At Regional Supermarkets

Nicole Valinote
The recalled product
The recalled product Photo Credit: FDA/Snak King Corporation

A company has recalled packages of popcorn that were sold at supermarkets across the region.

Snak King announced on Tuesday, April 12, that it is recalling some of its five-ounce packages of "O Organics Sea Salt Organic Popcorn" because the products may be cross-contaminated with an undeclared milk allergen.

The recalled products have "Best if Used By" dates of 9/24/2022 and 9/25/2022.

The producets come in a flexible package with a "Best if Used By" date located on the front, upper right=hand side of the package, the company reported. The UPC number is 079893 403038.

Snak King said the recalled products were sold in:

  • New York
  • Connecticut
  • New Jersey
  • Maryland
  • Pennsylvania
  • Virginia
  • Washington DC
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Iowa
  • California
  • Hawaii
  • Nevada
  • Oregon
  • Washington
  • Alaska
  • Idaho

The products were sold in the following stores:

  • ACME
  • Safeway
  • King's
  • Balducci's
  • Jewel-Osco
  • Andronico's Community Markets
  • Vons
  • Pak 'N Save
  • Albertsons
  • Eagle
  • Carrs-Safeway
  • Haggen
  • Pavilions 

Snak King said it has not received any reports of illnesses linked to the recalled products.

The company urged customers not to eat the recalled products and to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Those who have questions can call Snak King at 626-363-7711.

