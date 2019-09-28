RANKINGS: Best Doughnut Shops In North Jersey

Simply glazed or topped with outrageous concoctions, doughnuts seem to be that timeless sweet treat that will satisfy you any time of year.

When Dunkin Donuts just won't cut it, North Jersey boasts dozens of doughnut shops -- each with something for everyone.

Here are the top shops in the area, according to Yelp.

BERGEN COUNTY

Top That! Donuts, 8 Highland Cross, Rutherford: This is the second location for the Point Pleasant Beach-based shop that -- in fact -- has strong Bergen County roots. The store was launched by locals Chris and Danielle Wolowitz, who brought Chris' childhood friend Nick Burgagni into the business for the Rutherford expansion.

D'Ercole Donuts, 489 Tappan Road, Northvale: This family-owned and operated coffee shop opened in 2017. They're nut-free and just rolled out the fall line menu which includes pumpkin cheesecake doughnuts, apple cider, apple crumb, pumpkin cannoli and more.

French toast doughnuts from D’Ercole Donuts in Northvale.

Glaze Donuts, 358 River Road, New Milford : The award-winning shop is the brain child of Jule Hazou, who has several other locations across North Jersey. He's churning out caramel apple nut doughnuts this season, along with classics such as maple bacon, the cronut, Italian rainbow and more.

Caramel apple nut doughnuts from Glaze Donuts in New Milford and West Caldwell.

ESSEX COUNTY

Montclair Bread Company, 16 Label St., Montclair : This beloved bake shop first opened on Walnut Street in 2012, the same year its owner Rachel Wyman won the grand prize at the America's Best Raisin Bread Competition. Two years later, she won the $10,000 prize on the Food Network's Donut Showdown. Then, in 2015, the store moved into its bigger and current location on Label Street. Montclair Bread Co. sells lots of baked goods, but if you're coming for the doughnuts, try the tres leches for $4, a cake doughnut for $3 or a classic for just two bucks.

Butterbeer doughnuts from Montclair Bread Co.

HUDSON COUNTY

Alfalfa, 1110 Washington St., Hoboken: What started as a tent at the local farmer's market became a go-to area cafe. Come for the Southern California-style breakfast burritos and fair-trade coffee -- stay for the huckleberry, lavender and amber maple doughnuts.

Lavender doughnuts and more from Alfalfa in Hoboken.

Krispy Kreme, 95 Christopher Columbus Dr., Jersey City : The famed doughnut store has only a few New Jersey locations -- this being one of them, with a Rutherford shop on the horizon. The original glazed doughnut won't do you wrong.

MORRIS COUNTY

Sun High Orchard, 19 Canfield Ave., Randolph: If you're coming to pick the apples, make sure to grab a cider doughnut from the farm market on your way out.

PASSAIC COUNTY

Polonia Bakery, 204 Monroe St., Passaic: Traditional, Polish recipes have been passed down at this Passaic shop since 1953. Among them, paczi , a Polish pastry made from buttermilk and sweet yeast -- much richer than your typical doughnut.

UNION COUNTY

The Coffee Box, 1359 South Ave., Plainfield: This comfy coffee shop bakes goods fresh daily. Lately, creations include gluten-free vanilla glazed banana doughnuts, chocolate banana molasses doughnuts drizzled with cream cheese glaze and gluten-free apple cider doughnuts.

Vanilla-glazed banana doughnuts from The Coffee Box in Plainfield.

DID WE MISS ONE? EMAIL CLEVINE@DAILYVOICE.COM

