Ramen Restaurant Racking Up Rave Reviews Expands To Bergen County

A ramen restaurant with great reviews online is opening another location in Bergen County.

Menya Ramen House first came to Metuchen, thanks to a trio of "corporate hacks/has-beens who decided it was a good idea to pursue this passion as a second or third job," its website says.

And they say it's been worth their while, as Menya recently launched its second outpost in Ridgewood.

Meanwhile, the Metuchen digs continues to earn rave reviews on Yelp, racking up 4.8/5 stars.

Favorite menu options include karaage (boneless, Japanese fried chicken), beef korokke (croquettes), truffle ship (chicken broth flavored with truffle oil topped with marinated chicken, scallions, onions, bamboo), spicy kaisen (chicken broth with homemade spicy oil, topped with prawns, clams, homemade tofu, shiitake mushrooms, scallions, onions) and more.

Menya Ramen House is located at 76 N Maple Ave., in Ridgewood, and 399 Main St., in Metuchen.

