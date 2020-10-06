Ralph's Famous Italian Ices Opens Bergen County Location

Bergen County’s first Ralph’s Famous Italian Ice shop has arrived.

Known for its decadent variety of waffle ice cream sandwiches, Italian ices, milkshakes and other frozen drinks, Ralph's is located on Boulevard in Hasbrouck Heights.

The menu also boasts a series of signature sundaes piled high with brownies, strawberries, pound cake, cookies and more.

Flavor options range from classic chocolate and vanilla to gourmet styles including robust coffee, pistachio, Mississippi mud, cake batter and butter pecan.

The Hasbrouck Heights store, located on 239 Boulevard, marks the chain’s 10th in the Garden State. It opens at 12 p.m. seven days a week.

For more information, visit the website and Facebook page.

