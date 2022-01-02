Contact Us
QuickChek Opens Another NJ Location

Valerie Musson
There are 160 QuickChek stores in New Jersey, the franchise's website says.
There are 160 QuickChek stores in New Jersey, the franchise's website says. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

QuickChek store has opened another New Jersey store.

The Readington Township store opened Tuesday at 3483 Route 22 E., not far from its headquarters at 3 Old Hwy. 28 in Whitehouse Station. 

In addition to 24-hour operation, the new store occupies nearly 5,500 square feet, offering both indoor and outdoor seating and a total of 10 fuel pumps, according to NJ.com.

The Readington Township location is the second QuickChek in the county, with the first found at 410 Route 31 in West Amwell.

QuickChek, 3483 Route 22 E., Readington, NJ 08889

