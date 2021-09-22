QuickChek Just Opened 3 New Stores In NJ

Three new QuickChek convenience stores have recently opened for business throughout the Garden State — and several more openings are on the horizon.

The new locations can be found off Route 287 in Roxbury, on Easton Avenue in Somerset and Lakeview Avenue in Piscataway, NJ.com reports.

Each new store features indoor/outdoor seating, has 16 gas pumps and of course, serves up the chain’s classic food and drink menu.

QuickCheks in Hamilton and Hackettstown are opening soon as well, though no official date has been set.

QuickChek: 84 Rt. 206, Roxbury; 1850 Easton Ave., Somerset; 3 Lakeview Ave., Piscataway

