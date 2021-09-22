Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Business

QuickChek Just Opened 3 New Stores Across NJ

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
More than 150 QuickChek stores are located in New Jersey. Pictured above: QuickChek in Cedar Knolls.
More than 150 QuickChek stores are located in New Jersey. Pictured above: QuickChek in Cedar Knolls. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Three new QuickChek convenience stores have recently opened for business throughout the Garden State — and several more openings are on the horizon.

The new locations can be found off Route 287 in Roxbury, on Easton Avenue in Somerset and Lakeview Avenue in Piscataway, NJ.com reports.

Each new store features indoor/outdoor seating, has 16 gas pumps and of course, serves up the chain’s classic food and drink menu.

QuickCheks in Hamilton and Hackettstown are opening soon as well, though no official date has been set.

QuickChek: 84 Rt. 206, Roxbury; 1850 Easton Ave., Somerset; 3 Lakeview Ave., Piscataway

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.