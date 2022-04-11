Portnoy Reviews Roman Pie At North Jersey's Teglia Pizza Bar

Contact Us
Business

Cecilia Levine
Dave stops by Teglia on a Jersey Jerry recommendation and isn't quite sure what style it is.
Dave stops by Teglia on a Jersey Jerry recommendation and isn't quite sure what style it is. Video Credit: One Bite Pizza Reviews

One of Montclair's newer pizzerias got a visit from Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy, who's been spending a significant amount of time in the Garden State sampling pies.

Portnoy stopped into Teglia Pizza Bar at 438 Bloomfield Ave., to nibble on the Roman pie. 

The shop sources locally and promises a "crispy, chewy, yet light, texture and stand-alone flavor profile."

Teglia in Italian translates to "roasting pan," according to the pizzeria's website.

Portnoy rated the Roman pie a 7.9. When he was done, he offered slices to the group of guys who gathered to watch him eat.

Click here for the full One Bite Pizza review.

