Portnoy Reviews Roman Pie At North Jersey's Teglia Pizza Bar

One of Montclair's newer pizzerias got a visit from Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy, who's been spending a significant amount of time in the Garden State sampling pies.

Portnoy stopped into Teglia Pizza Bar at 438 Bloomfield Ave., to nibble on the Roman pie.

The shop sources locally and promises a "crispy, chewy, yet light, texture and stand-alone flavor profile."

Teglia in Italian translates to "roasting pan," according to the pizzeria's website.

Portnoy rated the Roman pie a 7.9. When he was done, he offered slices to the group of guys who gathered to watch him eat.

Click here for the full One Bite Pizza review.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.