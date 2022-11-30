'PORTNOY EFFECT': Pizza Sales Triple At North Jersey Restaurant After Barstool CEO's Visit

Business is booming at a North Jersey restaurant, thanks to a recent visit from Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy.

A manager from Grant Street Cafe in Dumont tells Daily Voice pizza sales have tripled this week, with patrons coming from as far as Pennsylvania and Connecticut, after the popular joint earned a high review — an 8.2 — from the self-proclaimed pizza connoisseur.

"He was very nice to our entire staff and patrons," Chris DeLaura said. "He came back inside to take pictures, talk and even kept eating the pizza."

Since the review, Grant's is making nearly triple the amount of pies and wait times have increased to more than an hour wait for seating.

Maybe, just maybe, Grant's knows what it's doing. The restaurant has been making pies since the 1950s, nearly 30 years before the DeLaura family took over in 1989.

Grant's is located at 25 Grant Ave., in Dumont.

