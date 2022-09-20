Popular Turkish Restaurant Opens 2nd Bergen County Location

A family-owned Turkish restaurant that opened in 1994 is launching its second location in Bergen County.

Dayi’nin Yeri is bringing its newest location to Gorge Road in Cliffside Park, BoozyBurbs reports. Its original spot is located at 333 Palisade Ave., also in Cliffside Park.

The restaurant is known for its kebabs, Turkish pizzas, and extensive menu of authentic Mediterranean food.

Dayi'nin Yeri, 634 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park.

