A popular Essex County sushi spot is opening a second location in Bergen County.

Sea Shai, located in Nutley, is coming to South Hackensack.

The menu includes appetizers like gyoza, edamame, tempura and wings ranging from $4 to $11.

Entrees include a variety of bibimbap, sushi a la carte, regular rolls, specialty rolls, sushi platters, Korean BBQ, bento boxes and more.

Sea Shai, 388 Route 46, South Hackensack

