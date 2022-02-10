Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Popular Peruvian Restaurant Opens Another North Jersey Location

Cecilia Levine
The Lomo Truck
The Lomo Truck Photo Credit: the_lomo_truck Instagram

A popular North Jersey Peruvian restaurant chain has opened yet another location.

The Lomo Truck's fourth location is now open on River Drive in Garfield. The restaurant has other locations in Woodland Park, Passaic and Jersey City.

The eatery offers a variety of lomo — which translates to tenderloin — and a variety of Peruvian lo mein, ceviche, chicken dishes, empandas, chaufa and more.

The Lomo Truck, 517 River Dr., Garfield.

