Popular Peruvian Restaurant Opens Another North Jersey Location

A popular North Jersey Peruvian restaurant chain has opened yet another location.

The Lomo Truck's fourth location is now open on River Drive in Garfield. The restaurant has other locations in Woodland Park, Passaic and Jersey City.

The eatery offers a variety of lomo — which translates to tenderloin — and a variety of Peruvian lo mein, ceviche, chicken dishes, empandas, chaufa and more.

The Lomo Truck, 517 River Dr., Garfield.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.