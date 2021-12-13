Popular NYC Pizzeria Opens In Bergen County

A popular Neapolitan pizzeria in New York City has expanded to Bergen County.

Song ‘E Napule is now open on Park Avenue in Rutherford.

The restaurant is run by Ciro Iovine, a self-described dreamer, and father of three. A pizza chef since 13, Iovine met his wife, Austria, after three years in New York.

With help from his new love, and his brother, Giovanni, Song E Napule opened in January 2015. Click here to see the menu.

Song ‘E Napule, 106 Park Ave., Rutherford.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.