Popular North Jersey Burger Joint Crowned 2nd Best Burger In America

A popular North Jersey burger joint recently visited by a celebrity has been crowned second best in the U.S.

White Manna on River Street in Hackensack took the No. 2 spot on the Daily Meal's rundown of "101 Best Burgers in America."

"Originally founded in 1939 at the New York World’s Fair, White Manna is a Hackensack, New Jersey, staple with burgers so legendary that celebrity chefs like Anthony Bourdain and Guy Fieri have stopped by to grab a bite," the website writes.

"White Manna’s juicy burgers are topped with onion and cheese and served on a Martin’s potato roll. Pair your burger with a side of crispy fries or, if you’re a pickle fiend, add a 12-ounce cup of pickle chips."

The top spot went to the cheeseburger by Au Cheval in Chicago.

Click here for the full list.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.