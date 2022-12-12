Popular North Jersey Baker Brings Bakeshop Back After Baby

A popular North Jersey bakery that closed when its owner welcomed a baby boy will soon be back in business.

Bake House on Main in Phillipsburg will reopen with a full Christmas menu later this month, and bring things back full swing in January, owner Amber Santini said on Facebook.

Santini and her husband, of Portland, PA, relocated their bakery into the little green house on North Main Street in 2020, four years after opening the shop's initial location in Belvidere.

Specializing in fresh, scratch-made pastries, breads, cupcakes, donuts, bagels and more, Bake House on Main prides itself on using all-natural ingredients with no preservatives.

Follow Bake House on Main for more updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.