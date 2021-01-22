Popular Jersey City Ice Cream Shop Torico Plans 2nd Location

A popular Jersey City ice cream shop has plans for another location in the works.

Torico is eyeing a location on Garfield Avenue between Berry Lane Park and The Junction in the city's Bergen-Lafayette neighborhood, JerseyDigs reports.

The new location will be a production facility with a retail store, an owner told the real estate news outlet.

Torico is currently located at the corner of Erie and 1st streets in Downtown Jersey City.

The new 3,675-square-foot location is expected to open next year, JerseyDigs says.

