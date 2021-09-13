Popular Fried Chicken Joint Opening 14 Locations In North Jersey, Report Says

A popular fast food joint renowned for its juicy and flavorful fried chicken is opening more than a dozen locations throughout the Garden State, reports say.

Dave’s Hot Chicken, based in East Hollywood, now has 20 stores in the U.S. and Canada and plans to open 14 more in New Jersey, according to BoozyBurbs.

Specific New Jersey locations have not yet been announced, the report says.

First opened in 2017, the chain specializes in crispy, juicy and spicy fried chicken tenders and sliders along with classic sides like cheese fries, macaroni and cheese and kale slaw, its website says.

Spice levels range from "lite mild" to "reaper" — or the brand’s special spices can be left off completely.

Follow Dave’s Hot Chicken on Instagram for the latest updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.