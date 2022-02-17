Popular French Cafe Whose Cookies Made Oprah's 'Favorite Things' List Opens NJ Outpost

A French-inspired New York City cafe has opened its first New Jersey location.

Maman — launched in 2014 by husband and wife duo Benjamin Sormonte and Elisa Marshall — is located on Hudson Street in Jersey City.

Maman's famous nutty chocolate chip cookie was named one of "Oprah's Favorite Things" in 2017, and one of the best chocolate chip cookies in New York by "NY Magazine."

The menu boasts breakfast spreads and sandwiches, brunch, soups and salads, a bevy of French pastries, coffee, tea and more.

Maman has eight NYC locations, two Canada shops, and one cookbook.

Maman, 70 Hudson St., Jersey City

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.