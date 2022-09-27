Contact Us
Popular Doughnut Shop Opens Another Bergen County Location, More Across NJ Planned

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Mochinut
Mochinut Photo Credit: cindyslensss Instagram

Popular doughnut shop Mochinut is opening another Bergen County location — with a handful of others planned to open across New Jersey.

Mochinut's latest store is set to open at 184 Essex St., in Lodi, according to BoozyBurbs.

The "Mochinut" is a doughnut made out of mochi, sticky sweet rice flour, making its inside extra soft and chewy. The doughnut chain offers a variety of flavors, glazes and toppings. Korean rice hot dogs are also offered.

Mochinut has locations in Norwood, Fort Lee, Paramus H-Mart, Summit, Montclair, and Tenafly. According to its website, Mochinut has additional locations planned for Ridgefield H-Mart, Palisades Park, Edison, Cherry Hill, Princeton, Jersey City, Hoboken, Manalapan, Voorhees, Parsippany and Nutley.

Mochinut did not immediately respond to Daily Voice's email requesting specifics. No word yet on opening dates.

