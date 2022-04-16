Popular Dish-Washer Turned Chef Gives New North Jersey Eatery Special Twist

A popular North Jersey restaurateur who broke into the industry as a dish-washer is expanding his pasta and sandwich shop — this time with a twist.

Michael Carrino's "Mike’s Pasta and Sandwich Shoppe" in Nutley will transform into Mike’s Pasta Shoppe for its upcoming Park Avenue location in East Rutherford, BoozyBurbs reports. The exact opening date was not known.

Carrino is known for both his French-centric and Modern American cuisines. He commands the kitchens at a country club and formerly owned Pig & Prince in Montclair.

"A graduate of the acclaimed Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, NY, Carrino embarked on what is now a quarter-century journey starting as a dishwasher/porter and honing his craft in every corner of the kitchen working towards Executive Chef and owner," the eatery's website says.

"Carrino worked vigilantly through hotel kitchens in New Jersey, New York City, and Virginia expanding his knowledge in cooking, baking, patisserie, and butchery. Within his tenure, he helped build and maintain four and five-diamond dining status’ for the likes of Benchmark Hospitality International, and the Hilton Corporation before venturing out on his own."

