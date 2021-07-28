Popular Cajun Boil Chain 'Aloha Krab' Opening 9 North Jersey Locations

A popular cajun boil chain is opening nine North Jersey locations.

Aloha Krab offers authentic and modern cajun dishes po boys, baskets of seafood and chicken and a variety of fried rice and create-your-own bags of steamed seafood.

According to its website, Aloha Krab is opening the following locations:

1350 Galloping Hill Rd, Union, NJ 07083

467 Lyons Ave, Newark, NJ 07112

505 S Washington Ave, Bergenfield, NJ 07621

80 Washington St, Bloomfield, NJ 07003

Irvington (no address provided)

East Orange (no address provided)

Elizabeth (no address provided)

Piscataway (no address provided)

Hackensack (no address provided)

Aloha Krab's specialty might be its make-your-own seafood boils.

Customers choose from a variety of seafood (clams, crawfish, black muscles, scallops, snow crabs, etc.) and then a sauce, spice level and add-ins.

No word yet on opening dates.

