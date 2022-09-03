Popular Bergen County French Bakery Just Keeps Expanding

An authentic French bakery serving Bergen County for nearly a decade is again expanding its reach.

This time, Patisserie Florentine is headed to Fort Lee, the business announced on Instagram.

The Englewood-based cafe is owned by Israeli-born and classically-trained pastry chef Tomer Zilkha. He originally wanted to open his cafe in Manhattan after staring a family, he figured being closer to home was best.

Plus, he said, "There was just so much of a need around here."

Patisserie Florentine, which serves French-inspired fare specializing in pastries, has locations in Closter, Englewood, The Shops at Riverside in Hackensack, and soon Fort Lee.

Patisserie Florentine, 1347 16th St., Fort Lee.

