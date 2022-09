There's certainly no shortage of Popeyes restaurants in Paramus.

The popular fast-food chicken chain has opened its third in the borough.

This one is located 160-162 Route 4 east, in the former Dress Barn store.

Popeyes' other two Paramus locations are 786 Route 17 and 282 Route 4.

