Police Investigating Sussex County Smoke Shop Burglary

Police are seeking clues on an overnight burglary of a Sussex County smoke shop.

The break-in occurred at TC Smoke Shop at 21 Rt. 206 in Stanhope around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, Byram Township police said.

No further details about the burglary were released.

Any witnesses or anyone with surveillance footage or other information is asked to contact the Byram Township Police detective bureau at (973) 347-2500 ext. 143.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.