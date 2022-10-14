Contact Us
Police Investigating Sussex County Smoke Shop Burglary

Valerie Musson
TC Smoke Shop at 21 Rt. 206 in Stanhope
TC Smoke Shop at 21 Rt. 206 in Stanhope Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Police are seeking clues on an overnight burglary of a Sussex County smoke shop.

The break-in occurred at TC Smoke Shop at 21 Rt. 206 in Stanhope around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, Byram Township police said.

No further details about the burglary were released.

Any witnesses or anyone with surveillance footage or other information is asked to contact the Byram Township Police detective bureau at (973) 347-2500 ext. 143.

