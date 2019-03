Mike Guerriero of Gelotti (with locations in Caldwell, Montclair and Paterson) was crowned the first place winner of Gelato Festival America.

Guerriero won last week's competition with his Blueberry Basil gelato.

He will represent North America in 2021 at the Gelato Festival World Masters in Italy.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.