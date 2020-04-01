Paramus Trader Joe's Closes After Worker Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Trader Joe's on Route 17 in Paramus closed after a worker tested positive for coronavirus, according to a note posted at the store.

Customers were told to call the store Friday to see when it would reopen following a precautionary cleaning and sanitization.

"The latest date on which a Crew Member with symptoms for COVID-19 was in the store is March 31," the note said.

"Our focus remains on doing whatever is necessary to safeguard the health and safety of our Crew Members and customers."

Another 91 deaths coronavirus deaths and more than 3,600 new cases were reported Wednesday in New Jersey, raising the statewide total to 22,255 with 355 fatalities.

