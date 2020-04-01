Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: KNOW ANYTHING? Authorities Seek Info After Man Found Slain In Jersey Shore Home
Business

Paramus Trader Joe's Closes After Worker Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Trader Joe's on Route 17 in Paramus.
Trader Joe's on Route 17 in Paramus. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Trader Joe's on Route 17 in Paramus closed after a worker tested positive for coronavirus, according to a note posted at the store.

Customers were told to call the store Friday to see when it would reopen following a precautionary cleaning and sanitization.

"The latest date on which a Crew Member with symptoms for COVID-19 was in the store is March 31," the note said.

"Our focus remains on doing whatever is necessary to safeguard the health and safety of our Crew Members and customers."

Another 91 deaths coronavirus deaths and more than 3,600 new cases were reported Wednesday in New Jersey, raising the statewide total to 22,255 with 355 fatalities.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.