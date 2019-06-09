Contact Us
Paramus Stew Leonoard's Sets Opening Date

Cecilia Levine
Stew Leonoard's
Stew Leonoard's Photo Credit: Stew Leonard's

Stew Leonard's will soon be in Bergen County.

The interactive supermarket will open on Sept. 18 at Paramus Park Mall, BoozyBurbs reports .

The 80,000-square-foot food and wine store will create more than 350 new jobs in the region.

Produce from dozens of local farms will be available for shoppers and include a "from scratch" bakery, the store's signature one-way aisle and interactive animatronic characters giving shows to entertain families shopping.

Stew Leonard's, 700 Paramus Park, Paramus, (201) 649-0888

