Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Business

Papyrus Closing All Stores In National Liquidation Including 5 In North Jersey

Papyrus in Ridgewood will be closing as part of a nationwide liquidation.
Papyrus stores in Bergen, Hudson, Essex and Morris counties will soon shut their doors permanently, recent reports say.

The stationery retailer recently announced the closure of each of its more than 260 locations, eight of which are in New Jersey.

The North Jersey stores shuttering are located in Jersey City, Hackensack, Short Hills, Paramus and Ridgewood.

Papyrus is just one of many national chains to be impacted by the "retail apocalypse," citing "current challenges of the retail industry" as the reason for the closures, NJ.com says.

Though no closing dates have been announced for the local stores, liquidation sales are already underway, reports say.

No word on whether or not the chain will cease its e-commerce sales.

