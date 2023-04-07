Papergirl Who Took Over Iconic Jersey Shore Bakery Looking To Sell Space As Shop Closes

The onetime papergirl who took over a flourishing Jersey Shore bakery and turned it into an icon has announced the upcoming closure of the brick-and-mortar establishment as a result of a lease disagreement.

Kohler’s Bakery on Dune Drive in Avalon made the announcement on its Facebook page on Tuesday, April 4, stating that the building will close in September since “a lease agreement was unable to be met to continue to keep KOHLER’S BAKERY at 27th and Dune Drive.”

“The building space will be sold and I’m unable to purchase it but was offered the opportunity and appreciated it," owner Colleen Quinn-Maxwell told Daily Voice.

Quinn-Maxwell started her Kohler’s journey in 1992 while standing on the porch selling newspapers, the post recalls. She was just 11 years old.

“I loved greeting customers and having the sweet smells of the baked goods drift out the door with each person who walked in,” Quinn-Maxwell writes. “I never knew back then all that I would love about this bakery being a part of it as an employee and then as an owner.”

Her whirlwind journey as Kohler’s owner lasted 17 years, during which she saw dozens of hardworking employees, millions of sales, and countless awards and other media attention.

“I have been so proud to be a businesswoman carrying on the 74 year tradition of KOHLER’S Bakery in Avalon, NJ,” writes Quinn-Maxwell. “I I appreciate your years of loyalty and incredible unwavering support!"

Quinn-Maxwell encourages her loyal customers to stop in, stock up on their longtime favorites, and say their last goodbyes during Kohler’s final summer at Dune Drive.

“We look forward to seeing you this summer for one more summer season and having you enjoy all of your KOHLER’S Bakery favorites,” Quinn-Maxwell writes.

“For now, I look forward to seeing each one of you to say thank you, grab a hug, maybe shed a tear and a see you later…Thank you for your tremendous support for that little papergirl turned bakery owner on the corner of 27th and Dune Drive.”

While the lease agreement appears to be coming to an end, Quinn-Maxwell says she’s continuing to accept serious inquiries as she plans for the future of the business.

"Thank you all for the outpouring of support and memories, " Quinn-Maxwell writes. "You continue to be the best customers a business owner could ever ask for."

Kohler’s Bakery, 2709 Dune Dr. Avalon, NJ 08202

