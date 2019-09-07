Oprah Invested In Restaurant 'True Food Kitchen' Coming To Shops At Riverside

True Food Kitchen -- a restaurant recently invested in by Oprah -- will open at The Shops at Riverside in early 2020 as part of the final phase of the center’s transformative renovation.

This marks the first New Jersey restaurant for the Arizona-based restaurant brand.

“We’re a brand that is as passionate about our food as we are the local community," said Shannon Keller, chief marketing officer of True Food Kitchen.

We look forward to sharing our mission to ‘eat better, feel better and celebrate a passion for better living’ with residents and visitors of Hackensack."

True Food Kitchen flavor-forward menu rotates regularly to showcase the freshest, in-season produce and nutrient-dense ingredients.

True Food Kitchen

From thoughtfully crafted cocktails, such as the Citrus Skinny Margarita, made with fresh-pressed citrus and organic tequila, to signature dishes such as Edamame Dumplings, Ancient Grains with miso-glazed sweet potatoes and Dr. Weil’s original Organic Tuscan Kale Salad.

True Food Kitchen’s menu celebrates variety and caters to every food preference with an assortment of delicious vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options.

The third and final phase of the renovation, currently in process, will bring additional world class dining and shopping options, a concierge lounge, enhanced valet parking and overall luxurious design features. True Food Kitchen is slated to open its doors in Spring 2020, along with the newly announced LT Bar & Grill.

Oprah may have said it best: "When good food and good people get together, good things happen."

