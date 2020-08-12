Only 4 Ruby Tuesday Restaurants Left Standing In NJ

New Jersey is home to only four Ruby Tuesday restaurants after a pair recently closed.

The two that shuttered were located in Toms River and Eatontown, the Asbury Park Press reports.

Those two restaurants were located on Route 37 off Route 9 in Toms River, and at the Monmouth Mall on Route 35 in Eatontown.

The four remaining Ruby Tuesday restaurants are in Elizabeth, Mount Laurel, inside Newark International Airport and Somerset.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.