One Of LA's Hottest Restaurants Has Ties To De Novo In Edgewater

Some of the hottest eateries in Los Angeles, Boston and New York City share the same designer behind Edgewater's newest restaurant.

De Novo -- which translates from Latin to "beginning again" and replaces Le Jardin on the Hudson River -- has another location in Upper Montclair.

The restaurant was designed by Chris Kofitsas, the CEO and founder of New World Design Builders , which might be most well-known for its work on Catch LA , Toro and ABC Kitchen.

A newly-designed, reclaimed wood and brass detailed facade greets guests outside of De Novo.

Inside is a grand lobby where a drone was used to capture images of the George Washington Bridge looking toward New Jersey and New York. Looking at the photos feels like standing in the middle of the bridge.

A pergola lined with greenery and a cluster of floating glass lights -- including 15,000 repurposed up-lit wine corks reminiscent of De Novo's Montclair location -- ushers guests into the dining area, which has a large tree right in the center of the room.

The restaurant patio boasts a 16-person bar and 100 additional seats for outdoor dining.

De Novo marries the hospitality of restaurateur Demetri Malki with the artisanal cuisine of Executive Chef Adolfo Marisi

Malki, owner of Montclair institution by the same name, and Marisi conceptualized a new bar, restaurant and private event space with two dining rooms, indoor and outdoor bars, and a patio -- all with views of the New York City skyline.

"Joining this new community opens a door that allows me to deepen my focus and further express my passions," Marisi said.

"I try to share my vision by bringing attention to the ingredients and placing all of my beliefs on the plate."

De Novo European Pub, 1257 River Road, Edgewater, 201-496-6161

