Old School Bagel Shop Represents NJ On List Of 'Best Bagels In America'

An old-school North Jersey bagel shop serving up classic family recipes for nearly three decades is among the best of the best, according to a national publication.

"Food & Wine" magazine has named Teaneck Road Hot Bagels to its list of "The Best Bagels in America."

The bagel shop was the only New Jersey establishment to have made the list.

This story is about the kind of bagels you take home by the dozen, hot and fresh," the publication writes. "Close the door, get out the good butter and some quality cream cheese, and forget about the outside world, if only for a little while."

"Food & Wine" says the bagels at Teaneck Road Hot Bagels are the perfect size -- no larger than a fist.

"All this perfection is taken for granted by the clientele that have been coming here, and no place else, for years," the magazine writes.

Mark Coulouris, whose father owns the shop, says everything they do is old-school.

"We boil [the bagels] in an old school oven, using an old-school kosher recipe," he said. And then, they bake 16 varieties of fluffy goodness six to eight times a day.

Teaneck Road Hot Bagels, 976 Teaneck Road, Teaneck

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.