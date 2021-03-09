Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: PD: Fair Lawn Man, 73, Vandalizes Neighbor's Home, Car, Threatens Him With Knife
Business

Old School Bagel Shop Represents NJ On List Of 'Best Bagels In America'

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Teaneck Road Hot Bagels
Teaneck Road Hot Bagels Photo Credit: Teaneck Road Hot Bagels Facebook

An old-school North Jersey bagel shop serving up classic family recipes for nearly three decades is among the best of the best, according to a national publication.

"Food & Wine" magazine has named Teaneck Road Hot Bagels to its list of "The Best Bagels in America." 

The bagel shop was the only New Jersey establishment to have made the list.

This story is about the kind of bagels you take home by the dozen, hot and fresh," the publication writes. "Close the door, get out the good butter and some quality cream cheese, and forget about the outside world, if only for a little while."

"Food & Wine" says the bagels at Teaneck Road Hot Bagels are the perfect size -- no larger than a fist.

"All this perfection is taken for granted by the clientele that have been coming here, and no place else, for years," the magazine writes.

Mark Coulouris, whose father owns the shop, says everything they do is old-school.

"We boil [the bagels] in an old school oven, using an old-school kosher recipe," he said. And then, they bake 16 varieties of fluffy goodness six to eight times a day.

Teaneck Road Hot Bagels, 976 Teaneck Road, Teaneck

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.