Old Friends Traveled To Mexico Before Opening Taqueria In Bergen County

A Colombian chef and her former colleague have opened a taqueria in Bergen County.

Aura Montoya and Gregory Michelson came up with the idea for their taqueria just before the COVID-19 pandemic.

They continued coming up with recipes during the lockdown, but as soon as they had the green light, they set off to Mexico to get an idea of what they wanted El Taco Bar to be.

All they knew is that they wanted their Cresskill shop to be authentic.

"We wanted to make Mexican street tacos," said Montoya, of Wood-Ridge, who worked as a professional chef in Colombia and New York City. "We wanted to bring things we don't see often in the area."

Montoya, who previously owned a bake shop, and Michelson traveled to Mexico several times before they settled on the idea that they carried out at 244 Closter Dock Road, in Cresskill — where they inked their least last year.

Mexican street corn (elote), chicharrón de queso and baja fish tacos are some of the most popular and authentic dishes at El Taco Bar.

