NYC's Carnegie Diner Now Open In North Jersey

One of New York City’s most iconic eateries, the Carnegie Diner, has made its North Jersey debut.

The diner's flagship location is located near Carnegie Hall, but its newest location is at the Harmon Meadow shopping center at 700 Plaza Drive in Secaucus.

The 6,600-square-foot location offers seating for just under 200 customers for breakfast, lunch, and dinner with a full sports bar pouring all types of cocktails, according to JerseyDigs.com. Carnegie Diner is renowned for its fresh all-day breakfast menu and delectable desserts — especially its milkshakes.

The new Secaucus restaurant is open daily from 7:30 a.m. to midnight.

Carnegie Diner & Cafe, 700 Plaza Dr., Secaucus, NJ 07094

