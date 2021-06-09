'Not Quite A Full Moon': Magical Asbury Park Restaurant 'Moonstruck' Reopens Partially

Asbury Park's popular eatery Moonstruck Restaurant & Cocktail Lounge has reopened at limited capacity.

"It will not quite be a Full Moon at first, but rather a Waxing Gibbous," the multi-level Lake Avenue restaurant said on Facebook.

Citing staffing difficulties, Moonstruck has reopened its first two floors with a modified menu (including some of its most popular items).

Seating will be on a walk-in basis. The lounge is open for cocktails and appetizers while dinner will be held upstairs. Bottled cocktails to-go are still being offered.

Moonstruck opened its current location overlooking Wesley Lake in 2002, having relocated from Ocean Grove. That location had been open since 1995.

Moonstruck, 517 Lake Ave., Asbury Park

