North Jersey Sushi Spot Named Best In State

When it comes to the Garden State’s top sushi spots, one restaurant in North Jersey is really on a roll.

Eat This, Not That! ranked each state’s best sushi spot based on freshness, customer reviews, creativity and overall quality.

New Jersey’s best sushi can be found at Shumi in Ridgewood, the outlet says.

Opened in 2017, Shumi — named after the Japanese term for “hobby” — promises a “unique experience using all five of your senses,” its website says.

The authentic sushi joint also offers “Omakase,” the Japanese translation for, “I will leave it up to you.” The term comprises a chef-curated tasting menu with seasonal sushi and sashimi crafted from the catch of the day.

“Our omakase bar provides a relaxing and intimate experience like no other,” Shumi’s website says. “You will be able to observe the traditional art of sushi making as each course is explained in detail.”

Shumi also has a location in Plano, TX, according to its website.

Shumi Japanese Cuisine, 70 E. Ridgewood Ave., Ridgewood, NJ 07450

