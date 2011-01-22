North Jersey Stop & Shop Unveils Revamped Store (PHOTOS)

A Bergen County Stop & Shop has reopened after a renovation.

The newly-remodeled store in Washington Avenue in Dumont is noticeably brighter and more modern and offers new features are centered around delivering fresh, healthy, and convenient options made to make grocery shopping easier.

Highlights of the remodeled Dumont store include:

Expanded produce department offering more ways to eat healthily

Remodeled bakery department complete with delicious cakes, cupcakes, and other treats

Upgraded seafood departments with a service case that offer fresh filets

An updated deli department that features an expanded assortment of offerings

New grab-and-go meal solutions including a new hot foods bar featuring freshly packed entrees and sides

· Expanded dairy and frozen food departments offering a wider array of goods

Organic and natural products integrated within the grocery aisles allowing customers to see all product options available

Updated pharmacy where Stop & Shop’s trained and trusted pharmacists can conveniently and safely administer COVID-19 and other vaccines

“We’re excited to share our newly remodeled store with our local shoppers,” said Lisa Zelaschi, Store Manager of Stop & Shop Dumont. “We’ve added more of what our customers want and upgrades they need to get their shopping done faster and get back to what matters most.”

Shoppers can look forward to a weekend of giveaways and samples Jan. 21 to 23 while supplies last.

