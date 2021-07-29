North Jersey Spa Closes For Human Trafficking, Prostitution Investigation

A North Jersey spa has been shut down indefinitely following allegations of prostitution and human trafficking, authorities said.

Authorities closed the Byram Spa on Route 206 in Stanhope on June 23 after police and the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Newark determined that the business was operating an “unapproved and illegal massage establishment most likely used for prostitution,” authorities said Thursday.

The initial investigation also cited concerns involving “potential human trafficking violations,” police said.

The owner of the property where the spa is located remained cooperative throughout the investigation, police said.

It was not clear if or when the business will reopen.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.