Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Lost Black Burial Ground Located On Property Of New Milford Grammar School
Business

North Jersey ShopRite Worker Wanted For Multiple Store Thefts: Police

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
ShopRite in Cedar Knolls
ShopRite in Cedar Knolls Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A former North Jersey ShopRite worker is wanted by police for multiple store thefts totaling nearly $500, authorities said.

Ronald Washington, 41, of Morristown, was seen by loss prevention officers stealing from ShopRite in Cedar Knolls on Dec. 17, Hanover Police said Wednesday.

Washington was determined to be a former store employee and had been seen shoplifting on several prior occasions, police said.

A warrant has been issued for Washington’s arrest with multiple shoplifting charges totaling $496.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.