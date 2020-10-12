North Jersey Restaurant Openings

Chinese dumplings. Roman pizza. American fare in a lounge with speakeasy vibes.

It's all right here in North Jersey.

Here are some of the new restaurants that recently opened in the area.

SQ Pizza has opened on Route 17 in Mahwah. SQ offers Roman, by-the-slice pizzeria using non-GMO flour imported from Italy. Classic pies, pizza sandwiches and salads are also on the menu. 380 Route 17 S., Mahwah.

Toli's Wings and Things opened at the Fair Lawn Athletic Club by Chef and Caterer Michael Toli. The eatery features "all of your favorite comfort foods," including jalapeño poppers, mozzarella sticks, wings, fries, mac & cheese bites and more. 14-19 Parmelee Ave., Fair Lawn.

Amayar Kitchen is located on Passaic Street in Maywood, and serve authentic Burmese dishes -- specifically noodles. Owner Aung Myint is fulfilling his dream with the opening of his new restaurant, having formerly worked at Hissho stand, in the William Paterson University cafeteria, BoozyBurbs reports.

Cake Jars is run by Belleville resident Dawn Estrada, who has been selling her creations online and at local farmers markets. Flavors include Red Velvet, Birthday Cake, Double Chocolate and Ube. Email Estrada to place your order.

Bob-O's-Cheesesteaks is now open in Ridgefield Park. A variety of subs and sandwiches are on the menu, along with fries, onion rings and other sides. 252 Main St., Ridgefield Park

Old Shanghai Soup Dumplings is bringing authentic Shanghai delicacies to Palisades Park. The upscale joint focuses on dumplings but also has popular dishes such as chicken with cashews, sesame chicken, shrimp stir fry, noodle dishes and more. 133 Broad Ave., Palisades Park

Stella & Danny's, a bar with speakeasy vibes and Gastropub fare, is open in Hawthorne. According to its website, the lounge specializes in steaks, burgers, artisanal pizza and more. 142 Goffle Road, Hawthorne.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.