North Jersey Pho Restaurant Crowned Among Best In U.S.

Yelp is promising a PHO-nomenal experience at one North Jersey restaurant.

Saigon Cafe in Millburn was crowned the best place for pho on Yelp's list titled "Top Pho in Every State." Saigon Cafe also has a Jersey City location.

"From spicy beef broths to delicious vegan bowls, there’s a pho out there for just about anyone, the article reads. "Snuggle up, grab your big spoon, and scroll down to find the top pho spot near you."

The Essex Street restaurant incorporates family recipes, its website says, and has a wide variety of pho including chicken, veggie, beef, tofu, seafood and even make-your-own pho.

Egg noodle soup, wonton soup and dumpling soup are also favorites at the cafe.

How did Yelp choose the winners? First, it identified businesses in the restaurant and food categories with a large concentration of reviews that mentioned "pho."

Then, the website ranked them based on volume and ratings of the reviews mentioning pho.

"If a chain appeared on the list more than once, we only included the highest rated location," Yelp said, noting all businesses on the list were marked as open as of Oct. 28, 2020.

Saigon Cafe Millburn, 286 Essex St., Millburn

