North Jersey Mom's Babka Business Gets Brick And Mortar Store

Cecilia Levine
Michal Prevor of Babka Bailout.
Michal Prevor of Babka Bailout. Photo Credit: BabkaBailout Instagram

A North Jersey mom who had help from her husband and daughters launching a charitable babka business at the height of the pandemic is moving into a storefront.

Hoboken's Michal Prevor started Babka Bailout to help pay her housekeeper's rent at the height of the pandemic.

On Wednesday, Sept. 14, Prevor will hold a grand opening for Babka Bailout at its new digs on 476 Central Ave. in Jersey City from 1 to 4 p.m.

Babka is a dough filled with chocolate then rolled up or braided and baked. 

Babka Bailout offers a variety of flavors including Nutella-Oreo, cereal milk, brie and guava, ube, vegan dark chocolate and more. Rugalach and season items are also available.

