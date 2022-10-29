North Jersey Ice Cream Bar Could Go Strictly Mobile

A Phillipsburg ice cream shop that blamed parking, or lack thereof, for its upcoming move could be strictly mobile.

Melt Ice Cream Bar won't be renewing its lease at the current space on South Main Street, but is searching for some new digs.

If that search comes up short, Melt will use its ice cream van exclusively.

The specialty sundae shop that opened in May 2021 carries 30 flavors and travels to birthday parties in its party van.

Melt will be closed through the holidays and plans on leaving the Phillipsburg storefront in February.

